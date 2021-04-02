CROCKETT – Westwood's Jaysa Coney brought home three first-place medals and earned overall top athlete in the girls division at the District 20-3A meet Thursday.
Coney qualified for the area meet in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump after securing first place in the first three events and second place in the long jump.
Camron Gray qualified for area in the 3200m run (14:25) coming in fourth place. In the 800m run, Gray placed sixth overall (2:48.17s).
Caitlyn Grigsby placed fifth overall in the 300m hurdles (53.66).
Westwood's relay team slotted in second place in the 4x1, third in the 4x200 and seventh in the 4x400.
Chloe Petzold was the Lady Panthers third area qualifier after placing third in the long jump (15'-5 ½) and second in the triple jump (31'-0).
The Lady Panthers finished third overall as a team.
The Elkhart Lady Elks finished fourth as a team at the district meet. Guin Young was the top performer for the Lady Elks after she placed first in the 3200m run (13:11) and second in the 1600m run (6:03.11s).
Lynsie Walding set a personal record in the pole vault en route to being crowned district champion (10').
Macie Gonzales finished second in the 100m hurdles (17.91s) with Kassidy Thomas placing fourth (18.94s). Gonzales also placed sixth in the 300m hurdles (55.51s).
Walding and Gonzales were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump.
On the boys side, Elkhart's Wesley Hubert set a personal record in his pole vault competition and clinched another district champion medal for the Elks. Hubert recorded a height of 12 feet, six inches, while fellow Elk Austin Pittman placed third in the competition.
Overall, Joshua Davis ranked second on the day as an “overall top athlete” in the boys division. Davis finished first in the 110m hurdles (15.83s) and 300m hurdles (42.31s). Davis also finished fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the high jump.
Zane Quick placed fourth in the long jump.
Westwood's Samson Oparinde, Jonathan Trejo and Noah Cheatham will represent the Panthers at the area meet.
Cheatham was crowned district champion in the shot put event with a distance of 44 feet, Trejo placed second in the 800m run (2:11) and Oparinde finished third in the 400m dash (53.67s).
