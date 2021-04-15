CROCKETT – Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney went four-for-four in her qualifying meets at the area competition Wednesday in Crockett. Noah Cheatham, Chloe Petzold along with Westwood's relay team also secured a regional spot. Elkhart also had five regional qualifiers from their showings.
Jaysa Coney placed second among all varsity girl athletes in the division. Coney placed second in the 100m dash (12.72s), 200m dash (26.35s), 400m dash (1:00.21s) and long jump (17'-2”).
Coney was named the top athlete at their district meet, April 2.
Westwood's Cheatham placed second overall in the shot put at a distance of 45-9' ½.”
Lady Panther Chloe Petzold placed fourth in the triple jump to secure her spot at regionals. The Lady Panthers also will send their 4x100 (Jayla Ward, Aniviah Mathis, Madyson Hatten, Rodneysha Wright) and 4x200 (Hatten, Mathis, Anondria Mitchell, Wright) relay teams to regionals as well as both teams finished third in their races.
Elkhart had a pair of first-place medalist in Joshua Davis and Wesley Hubert. Davis brought home a first-place medal in the 110m hurdles to send him to regionals (15.60s), while Hubert topped the competition in the pole vault (12'0”).
Conner Duncan placed third in the 300m hurdles (42.42s).
Lady Elk Guin Young placed second in the 3200m (12:57.68s) and fourth in the 160mm (6:02.06s). Lynsie Walding also stamped her ticket to regionals with a second-place finish in pole vault (9'-6”).
All Results
Boys
400m Dash
- Samson Oparinde, 5th (52.33s)
800m Dash
- Jonathan Trejo, 5th (2:10)
3200m Run
- Kyle Hart, 6th (11:36.81s)
300m Hurdles
- Joshua Davis, 6th (43.37s)
4x400m Relay
- Westwood, 6th (3:39.24s)
Long Jump
- Zane Quick, 8th (18'-9 ¼”)
Pole Vault
- Austin Pittman, 7th (9'-6”)
Girls
100m Hurdles
- Macie Gonzales, 6th (18.65s)
3200m Run
- Camron Gray, 6th (13:57.71s)
Long Jump
- Chloe Petzold, 7th (15'-8 ¾”)
- Macie Gonzales, 8th (15'-3”)
Shot Put
- Haleigh Hughes, 5th (31'-7 ¼”)
Pole Vault
- Anivah Mathis, 8th (6'-6”)
