WAXAHACHIE – Westwood’s Josh Davis and Jaysa shined in their first meet of the season at the Life Waxahachie Rick Pinson Invitational. Davis took first in the 110m hurdles, while Coney took second in the 100-meter dash.
Davis outran the field in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.74 seconds – the second-place finisher was at a 15.79. Davis also finished second in the 300m hurdles (43.05s), third in the triple jump (40-01.75ft) and fourth in the high jump (5-04).
Coney launched her day with a silver medal in the 100m run at 13.29 seconds. Coney also finished fifth in the 400m (63.07) and sixth in the 200m (27.42).
Noah Cheatham also took bronze in the shot put with a throw of 45-05.75 feet. Cheatham also placed 12th in discus.
Samson Oparinde placed ninth in the 400m run and 12th in the 200m. Jonathan Trejo and Jose Roman was 15th and 24th, respectively, in the 800m. Roman also competed in the 1600m run where he placed 17th. Martinez ended his day with a ninth-place finish in the 3200m.
For the Lady Panthers, Madyson Hatten placed 17th in the 100m and 18th in the 300m. Asia Williams placed 22nd in discus and 23rd in shot put. Coney also had an 11th place seeding in the long jump. Chloe Petzold followed her in 14th.
Petzold finished her day with an eighth-place spot in the triple jump (31-11.25).
