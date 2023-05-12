AUSTIN – Westwood Panther Jonathan Trejo placed fifth in the 800-meter race Thursday at the University Interscholastic League 3A State track meet.
A personal record and a third consecutive school record highlighted Trejo’s day in Austin. The junior runner ran a time of 1:58.33s, which was three seconds better than his regional and area time. It was seven seconds clear of his district time of 2:05.15s.
“I was hoping to get a new personal record at state,” Trejo said. “I knew there were some fast people in this race and I wanted to break the two-minute barrier.”
Trejo has consistently been one of Westwood’s top runners since his freshmen year. He finished a spot shy of regional qualification in 2022 but made up for it this year.
“I wasn’t that good as a freshman,” Trejo said. “Over time I’ve put the work in to get here and I finally starting to see results.”
