FAIRFIELD – Westwood Panther Jonathan Trejo set a new school record in the 800-meter run at the area meet in Fairfield on Wednesday en route to qualifying for the Class 3A Regional Championships.
Trejo took gold in the 800m run with a time of 2:01.46s – improving on his time of 2:05.15s that earned him second at the district meet.
Josh Davis qualified for four different regional events. Davis placed third in the 110m hurdles after clocking in a time of 16.34s. He placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.44s.
He was also apart of their 4x400 relay team, along with Trejo, Jordan Velasquez and Kaysn Dial, who finished second in the event after clocking in at 3:28.54s. Davis rounded out his day with a fourth-place finish in the high jump after clearing a height of six feet.
Shannon Jackson finished sixth in the triple jump with a best distance of 42 feet and one-fourth inches. Westwood’s 4x200 relay – Caiden Walker, Velasquez, Jordan Williams and Dial – placed fifth with a time of 1:32.63s.
Elkhart’s Brannigan Blackman stamped his ticket to regionals in the pole vault after clearing a height of 10’,6”, which earned him fourth in the event. Nick Rodriguez and Austin Pittman placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Elkhart Lady Elk Londyn Holland earned fourth in the 100m hurdles at a time of 16.87s, which earned her a trip to regionals. Bailey Jones placed second in the pole vault with a height of nine feet.
Both Westwood Lady Panthers relay teams placed sixth in the 100m and 200m relays.
