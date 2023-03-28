ENNIS – The Palestine Wildcats finished second overall at the Bluebonnet Relays in Ennis Thursday.
The Wildcats had several medalists in multiple events as they continued their impressive track season. Dreylon Spurlock placed third overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.87 seconds. Ja’ron Johnson finished second in the 800m run after clocking in a time of 2:08.22s. Johnson also placed second in the 300m hurdles (41.31s).
Kevin Quincin and Jalbert Sandoval finished second and third, respectively, in the 1600m run. Quincin ran a time of 4:57.41s to take home his silver medal. Sandoval followed with a time of 5:08.37s.
Quincin also finished second in the 3200m run. His time of 10:53.97s was a little more than a second behind first place.
The Wildcats 4x100 relay team, Ti Crawford, Spurlock, Reese Hargers and Jon Denman, placed third overall with a time of 42.64s. Their 4x200 team, Denman, Hargers, Crawford and Spurlock, finished first overall with a time of 1:29.93s.
Shedrick Dudley finished third in the high jump with a maximum height of six feet, two inches. Jordan Walker finished second in the triple jump after recording a distance of 42 feet, one inch.
Johnson transitioned to the field events with a gold medal in the pole vault – reaching a distance of 10’, 6.” Carson Freeman took second in the event at 10 feet. Zach Reagan placed third overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.