PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys team placed second at the Dogwood Invitational meet Thursday at Wildcats Stadium.
The Wildcats brought home four first-place medals – with Chris Bryant being responsible for two of those. Bryant earned first place in the high jump (6'2”) and long jump (20'7”). Julian Cummings won first place in the discus (126'0”), while Koby Taylor outran the field in the 100m dash (10.96).
Dreyon Barrett and Shedrick Dudley placed second and third, respectively, in the high jump behind Bryant. Barrett recorded a mark of 6 feet, while Dudley hit five feet-six inches.
Frankston's Brink Bizzell topped the competition in men's pole vault with a mark of 13 feet. The next closest was Palestine's Carson Freeman at 8 feet-6 inches.
Palestine's Ti Crawford and Kemons Ross finished fourth and fifth, respectively in the long jump. Crawford hit a makr of 18'4,” while Ross followed him at 18'2 ½.”
Wildcats Caleb Hagan, Elvin Calhoun amd Castillo Garcia all placed top-five in shot put. Hagan placed second (41'10”), Calhoun finished third (39'9” ½) and Garcia placed fifth (37'1”).
Behind Cumming's first-place finish in Discus was Mason Mitchel who placed second overall (113'6”).
In the track events, Demarius Sessions finished second in the 110m hurdles (16.7). Jalbert Sandoval placed fifth in the 1600m run and Palestine took second overall in the 4x400 relay.
The Wildcats return to the track March 25 in Gladewater for the Bobby Bernard Relays.
