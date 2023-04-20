BULLARD – The Palestine Wildcats qualified all three of their relay teams for regionals Wednesday. Their 4x100 team set the mark for the best time in the state after clocking in at 41.7 seconds at the area meet.
The Wildcats will be well represented at the regional meet on April 28 after their performance at the Area Championships Wednesday. Ti Crawford, Dreylon Spurlock, Reese Hargers and Jon Denman highlighted their day as they were crowned area champions after clocking the best time in the state in the 100-meter relay (41.7s).
Denman, Spurlock, Hargers and Ja’ron Johnson took second in the 200m relays with a time of 1:28.28s. Emanuel Milton, Jeremey Scott, Divine Amoke and Nicholas Hendricks finished third in the 400m relays with a time of 3:27.47s.
Spurlock earned an individual gold medal in the 200m dash after speeding past the competition with a time of 22.32s. Hendricks earned third place in the 400m dash with a time of 51.31s. Johnson was the third-place medalist in the 300m hurdles after he posted a time of 40.55s.
Delvin Harvey took third in the long jump with a best distance of 20 feet, four and a half inches. Shedrick Dudley and K’Mari Gipson are both headed to regionals in the high jump. Dudley finished second after clearing 6’-3”, while Gipson was fourth after clearing a height of six feet.
The Ladycats finished as area runner-ups. Chimsi Okonkwo was rated the second-best athlete at the meet. Okonkwo earned a third-place medal in the 100m dash with a time of 13.1s. She, along with Jocelyn Musil, Kyi’Marri Ester and Jayla Ward, sprinted to first in the 100m relays (49.208s).
Okonkwo continued her day by taking gold in the triple jump with a distance of 36’-10.” She rounded out her day with a fourth-place finish in the long jump to log her fourth regional qualification.
Selest Edwards finished second in the 200m dash (26.97s). Musil placed second in the 400m dash (59.42s). Jaylah Spurlock captured second in the 100m hurdles (16.33s). Ay’lasia Fantroy placed third in the shot put event with a throwing distance of 34’-10.”
