MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys teams placed first at the Madisonville Invitational Thursday.
Palestine's Kobey Taylor placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.4 seconds. Tyler Hunt followed behind him in fifth.
Jalbert Sandoval captured second in the 1600m run and the 3200m run.
In the field events, Kemons Ross and Ti Crawford placed second and third, respectively, in the long jump. Ross recorded a distance of 18'-4 ¾ with Crawford posting a jump of 18'-1 ½.
The Wildcats dominated the shot put event – taking over the top three spots in the competition. Kaleb Hagan was first (42'-4”), Elvin Calhoun caputed second (42') and Pedro Garcia came in third (39'-11”).
Palestine also took the top two spots in Discus with Julian Cummings placing first (112’-0") and Mason Mithcell placing second (101’-4 ½").
Chris Bryant and Dreyon Barrett placed first and second, respectively, in the high jump Bryant out leaped the competition with a recorded height of 6’-2", while Barrett followed him with 5’-10".
Shedrick Dudley placed fifth in the competition behind his peers.
Carson Freeman and Tyler Hunt also secured a third and fourth place finish in the pole vault event.
The Wildcats will return to the track Thursday, March 11th, as they host the Dogwood Relays.
