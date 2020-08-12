Palestine 3, Rice 0
The Ladycats swept Rice Tuessday night in the opening night of the season.. The JV won in 2 (25-10, 25-14). The Varsity won in 3 sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-19). Ay’Lasia Fantroy had 5 kills and 3 blocks. Corian Hudson, Jan’Aa Johnson and Mallory Mitchell all added 3 kills. Monique Thompson had a team high 10 assists and Savannah Alder led the team defensively with 16 digs. The Ladycats are at home in a dual match on Friday.
Westwood 3, Cross Roads 1
The Westwood Lady Panthers defended their homecourt Tuesday night with a 3-1 set win over Cross Roads (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-19). Jaci Weston had 11 kills, Aiyana Pursley 8 kills, Alexis Ballard 7 kills, Caitlyn Grigsby 6 kills.
Head Coach Daylyn Harris: “It felt great being back out there. I'm glad we get the opportunity to play.”
Cayuga 3, Elkhart 1
The Cayuga Ladycats took down the Elkhart Lady Elks 3-1 Tuesday night (27-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18). Individual statistics are still being processed.
The Cayuga Ladycats will travel to Palestine Friday for dual play against the Ladycats. The Lady Elks will continue their home stand to Friday against Lovelady.
Elkhart's Katie Brown: “The girls have responded really well. Nice seeing them in a game like setting. Things came up where we know what to work on for the next game. But they had some amazing plays that I haven't seen in practice. Biggest thing from tonight we have imporved and we can continue to improve.”
Cayuga's Megan Humphreys: “We are getting better each day. We have made lots of improvements in the last week and I am looking forward to a successful season.”
Neches 3, Canton 0
First year Neches head coach Jenna Jenkins got her first win overseeing the Lady Tigers with a sweep of Canton (25-12, 25-23, 25-19). Stats are still being processed.
The Lady Tigers travel to Mildred Friday.
