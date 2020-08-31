Ladycats drop two over weekend
TEAGUE – The Palestine Ladycats were swept in non-district action against the Hillsboro Lady Eagles Friday on the road – 25-19, 25-21, 25-17.
Sophomores Jan'aa Johnson and Alyasia Fantroy tied for the team lead in kills with seven. Monique Thompson led with 14 digs, Rylie Schwab had eight, while Fantroy and Jumija Clewis both had six.
Thompson also had the team high in assists with six with Kacie Danchak adding six on the night.
The Ladycats ended their Friday night with a matchup against the Teague Lady Lions. Teague bested Palestine in three sets – 25-10, 25-14, 25-9.
Thompson led with four kills, Corian Hudson and Mallory Mitchell both had three. Thompson also had a team-high with three aces, five assists and seven digs. Savannah Alder tied her with seven digs, as well, with Schwab recording another six during the contest.
The Ladycats will have a Tuesday night bye.
Cayuga Ladycats 3, Westwood Lady Panther 0
The Westwood Lady Panthers host Scurry-Roser Tuesday night. Cayuga will be at Wills Point Tuesday night.
Eustace sweeps Lady Elks
EUSTACE – The Lady Elks were dismissed in three sets Friday night against the Eustace Lady Bulldogs – 25-12, 25-23, 25-14. The Lady Elks will look to get back on track Tuesday night with a road non-district match against the Athens Lady Hornetes.
Elkhart is 2-2 in their last four matchups.
Neches falls in four to Beckville
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers lost to 2A's second-ranked Beckville Lady Bearcats Friday night in four sets – 25-18, 19-25, 29-25, 22-25.
Kacie Kimbrough had 15 kills, three aces, two blocks and 24 digs. Raegan Hill had nine kills, one ace, one block and eight digs. Lexi Rogers posted nine kills, one ace, two blocks and 12 digs. Kourtney Mannix had six kills. Emily Hill had a team-high 34 assists, along with two aces and 10 digs. Nayeli Quistian recorded 11 digs, while Mallory Main had five.
The Lady Tigers will be back at home Tuesday night for a matchup against Corrigan-Camden.
