All-Pine Empire
Volleyball
The Elite squad
Palestine Ladycats
Rylie Schwab, Junior
Libero
Stats: 321 digs, 40 aces, 21 assists, 17 kills
Accolades: District 18-4A 1st team, Academic All-District
Coach’s Comments: “Our leader on and off the court. As she went, so went the Ladycats. Rylie made plays defensively for us that most high school volleyball players do not make. She is a major contributor to our volleyball program and girl’s athletic program as she also starts for our softball and track teams in the spring.”
Savannah Alder, Senior
Setter
Stats: 276 assists, 79 digs, 50 aces, 14 kills, 5 blocks
Accolades: District 18-4A 1st team, Academic All-District
Coach’s Comments: “Savannah was a team captain and a player that led by example. She found a way to be 1st team All-District, Academic All-District, Varsity Cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. Savannah understands the value of team and we do not make the playoffs without her contributions this season. Her leadership and play will be hard to replace headed into next season.”
Westwood Lady Panthers
Gracie Weston, Senior
Setter
Stats: 267 assists, 81 digs, 25 aces
Accolades: District 20-3A 2nd team, Academic All-District, THSCA 1st Academic All-State
Elkhart Lady Elks
Kassidy Thomas, Senior
Middle Hitter
Accolades: District 20-3A Offensive Player of the Year
Frankston Maidens
Bandy Bizzell, Junior
Outside Hitter
Stats: 124 digs, 89 kills, 48 aces, 26 total blocks, 35 assists
Accolades: District 21-2A Server of the Year
Cayuga Ladycats
Claire Drinkard, Senior
Outside Hitter
Accolades: District 21-2A MVP, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comments: “Claire is an impact player in all aspects of the game. She is a multiple year All-District MVP and All-State player.”
Bree Daniel, Senior
Setter
Accolades: District 21-2A Co-Setter of the Year
Coach’s Comments: Bree was the backbone of our offense this season. She is dependable and gives 110% of her effort to every ball.
Grace Gotcher, Senior
Middle Blocker
Accolades: District 21-2A Co-Blocker of the Year
Coach’s Comments: Grace overcame a hip injury but produced a dominant performance at the net all season.
Madi Mill, Junior
Libero
Accolades: District 21-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Coach’s Comments: Madi had an amazing season as libero. She provided consistency for our offense and played a huge role in our defensive success.
Neches Lady Tigers
Kacie Trimble, Sophomore
Middle Blocker
Stats: 407 kills, 124 aces, 62 blocks
Accolades: District 25-A MVP, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comments: “Kacie has been a dominant force for us this season, leading the team in kills, hitting percentage and blocks. When people scout us or watch our game film, she’s the kid they worry about trying to stop, or at least slow down. Teams will double and even triple block her sometimes, but her finesse game is so good that she manage to find a way to be effective anyway.
Joely Jenkins, Sophomore
Setter
Stats: 925 assists, 210 digs, 107 aces
Accolades: District 25-A Setter of the Year, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comment: “Setting tends to be a bit of a thankless job, but Joely quietly does her job and works hard to make her hitters look good. She has done a great job staying composed during high pressure situations and running our offense this season.
Aubrey Kincade, Sophomore
Outside Hitter
Stats: 193 kills, 294 digs, 52 aces
Accolades: District 25-A Defensive Player of the Year, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comments: “Aubrey is a natural athlete. She played all the way around for us this season and did an excellent job, both offensively and defensively, coming in third in total kills and hitting percentage. Aubrey is so quick and gets such a good read on the ball. She stays focused and has this calm, confident manner that I admire so much.
Sealy Hines, Sophomore
Middle Blocker
Accolades: District 25-A Offensive Player of the Year, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comments: “Sealy has done an outstanding job in the middle for us this year. She helped bring balance to our offense, finishing with the second-highest number in kills and hitting percentage and third highest in aces. Sealy is smart, coachable and hardworking. She is a kid that continually strives to improve her game and it shows.
Oakwood Lady Panthers
Rai’Miaya Winston, Junior
Middle Blocker
Stats: 223 kills, 102 blocks, 40 aces
Accolades: District 22-A MVP, Academic All-District
Coach’s Comments: Rai’Miaya was a key player on the Oakwood team. She played with tenacity and determination, playing all the way around and holding the title of most consistent on our team offensively and defensively.
Jacee Youngblood, Junior
Setter/Outside Hitter
State: 296 assists, 147 kills, 63 aces
Accolades: District 22-A MVP Setter, Academic All-District
Coach’s Comments: Jacee served her team as the go-to setter, playing with confidence and skill. She led her team by example, averaging nine assists per game.
All-Area Second Team
Palestine Ladycats
Jan'aa Johnson: 153 kills, 51 digs, 37 blocks, 24 aces
Jaylah Spurlock: 120 kills, 51, digs, 3 blocks
Malina Thompson: 171 digs, 42 aces, 5 kills
Westwood Lady Panthers
Brylee Mitchell: 186 kills, 48 aces, 60 digs
Frankston Maidens
Ja'Shaylyn Hatton: 92 kills, 36 blocks, 54 digs, 9 aces
Kaysie Nabors: 105 kills, 30 blocks, 26 digs, 5 aces
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.