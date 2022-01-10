All-Pine Empire
Volleyball
The Elite squad
Palestine Ladycats
Monique Thompson, Senior
Setter
Stats: 366 kills, 104 digs, 34 aces, 8 assists
Accolades: District 17-4A Blocker of the Year
Coach’s Comments: “[Monique] was really the glue that held our team together. She has worked so hard over the years and it was so amazing to watch her reap the benefits of that hard work this season. She led our team in kills and kill %. She is so smart with her ball placement and became such a threat offensively for us this season. I feel really blessed to have coached her for all 4 years of her high school career.”
Rylie Schwab, Sophomore
Defensive Specialist
Stats: 595 serve receptions, 445 digs, 57 aces, 15 kills
Accolades: District 17-4A Most Valuable Defensive Player
Coach’s Comments: [Rylie] plays such a huge role for our team on defense. She doesn’t always get the recognition she deserves for what she’s contributing while she’s back there. She is really fun to watch back there, and she’s such a consistent part of our defense. I can’t wait to see what the next two years will bring for her.”
Westwood Lady Panthers
Jaysa Coney, Senior
Middle Hitter
Accolades: District 20-3A Blocker of the Year
Coach’s Comments: “Jaysa is a player any coach would have been lucky to coach, and I definitely was! She’s a raw talent and stepped up in a major way for our program. Her athletic ability put her in an entirely different category and her work ethic set her apart from the best. Her teammates relied on her in many different ways and she never let them down! This program is going to miss this kid for sure!”
Chloe Petzold, Junior
Outside Hitter
Accolades: District 20-3A First Team
Coach’s Comments: “Chloe was voted the most consistent player this year from her teammates. To me, that’s a top tier compliment. We knew what we were going to get from Chloe night in and night out. The growth she’s made over the past year is unbelievable and she’s looking to do more! Next year, she has an opportunity to be a leader on the team and with how hard she works and is well respected, I think she will move into that role naturally. I’m honestly excited to see what type of player and teammate she becomes next year.”
Elkhart Lady Elks
Kassidy Thomas, Senior
Middle/Outside Hitter
Accolades: District 20-3A First Team
Frankston Maidens
Bandy Bizzell, Sophomore
Middle/Outside Hitter
Accolades: District 21-2A Most Valuable Server
Coach’s Comments: “Bandy played a pivotal role on our success this season. Her serves kept us in matches that we were trailing.”
Jashalyn Hatton, Junior
Outside Hitter
Accolades: District 21-2A Newcomer of the Year
Coach’s Comments: “JaShalyn showed up to play and it would be hard to identify her as a first time varsity player, especially since she did not play her sophomore year. Once she found her groove her confidence soared and she became a top asset to our team. Both players have strong work ethics and are great teammates. I cannot wait to see what successes next year brings them.”
Cayuga Ladycats
Claire Drinkard, Junior
Setter
Accolades: District 21-2A Most Valuable Player, Texas Girls Coaches Association 2A All-State
Grace Gotcher, Junior
Middle Hitter
Accolades: District 21-2A MVP Hitter
Bree Daniel
Setter
Accolades: District 21-2A MVP Setter
Maddi Mills, Freshman
Setter
Accolades: District 21-2A Defensive Player of the Year
Neches Lady Tigers
Mallory Main, Senior
Libero
Stats: 451 digs, 79 aces, 56 assists
Accolades: District 21-1A Most Valuable Player, TGCA All-State, TGCA Academic All-State
Coach’s Comments: “We will miss Mallory so much next season. She was excellent in the libero position for us this year. She is a kid that practices and plays with a lot of heart and hustle and leads by example.”
Joely Jenkins, Freshman
Setter
Stats: 798 assists, 227 digs, 56 aces
Accolades: District 21-1A MVP Setter, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comment: “Joely came in as a freshman this season and had to immediately step into the role of varsity setter, a job that carries a lot of responsibility and a lot of pressure. I’m really proud of the hard work she put in and the toughness she showed in handling my persistent feedback.”
Kacie Trimble, Freshman
Middle Blocker
Stats: 272 kills, 184 blocks, 49 aces
Accolades: District 21-1A Newcomer of the Year, TGCA All-State
Coach’s Comments: “Kacie had big shoes to fill at the middle blocker position this year after we lost both of our middles to graduation. She stepped up immediately and was a consistently dominant presence for us on the front row this season, both hitting and blocking.”
Aubrey Kincaide, Freshman
Outside Hitter
Accolades: District 21-1A MVP Hitter
Coach’s Comments: “Aubrey is such an athlete. It was so helpful having her grace and agility at the outside this season, especially since we had a new setter step in. She was so good at adjusting to any set Joely pushed out her way and turning it into a powerful hit.”
Oakwood Lady Panthers
Kylie Simmons
Setter
Accolades: District 21-1A Utility Player of the Year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.