PALESTINE – Five Anderson County schools begin their playoff journeys this week.
The Palestine Ladycats clinched the second seed in District 17-4A after a five-set win over the Rusk Lady Eagles Friday – 9-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-19, 15-6.
The Ladycats got off to a slow start, but head coach Janae Evans was impressed with the heart and fight they displayed to pull out the win. Jan'Aa Johnson led the offense with 20 kills, Monique Thompson had 15 kills on the night and Jaylah Spurlock added six kills.
Thompson had a team high 8 aces from the serving line. Hannah Holmes and Savannah Alder both had 19 assists on the night. Savannah Alder also had a team high of 15 digs, while Rylie Schwab added 13 and Kyi'Marri Ester had 11 digs on the night.
Palestine's win earned them a ticket to a bi-district round match against the Madisonville Lady Mustangs Tuesday night in Crockett. It will be the second time the Ladycats have matched up against the Lady Mustangs.
The two previously faced off earlier this season at the Leon varsity invitational tournament where the Ladycats defeated them in three sets. Madisonville finished third in District 18-4A with a 6-4 record.
The winner of their bi-district round contest will advance to face the winner of the Gateway College Prep and Giddings Buffaloes match.
The Frankston Maidens are riding high heading into the playoffs as they finished their district run with four consecutive wins – two of those being sweeps. The Maidens placed second in District 21-2A where they are matched up with the Centerville Lady Tigers – District 22-2A's third-place team.
This is the first meeting of the season for both. Centerville dropped their district finale against Iola. The winner will move on to play the winner of Evadale and Colmesneil in the area round.
The final Anderson County school on Tuesday's playoff slate are the Cayuga Ladycats – District 21-2A's champions.
Their matched against the Normangee Lady Panthers – who slid into the final playoff spot of District 22-2A. Cayuga dominated their district scheduled with an undefeated run. In fact, 14 of their 15 district wins came in sweeps.
Winner moves on to the area round to face the winner of Latexo and Hull-Daisetta. The Oakwood Lady Panthers played their bi-district playoff game Monday against Calvert, while the Neches Lady Tigers earned a first-round bye.
