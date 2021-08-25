ATHENS – Five area volleyball teams travel to Athens this weekend for their varsity volleyball tournament.
The 24 team tournament consists of the Cayuga Ladycats, Westwood Lady Panthers, Elkhart Lady Elks, Neches Lady Tigers and Oakwood Lady Panthers.
Cayuga is placed in pool one with Tyler, Terrell and Mexia. Westwood sits in pool two with Cross Roads, Kilgore and Robinson.
Both pool one and two games begin 8 a.m. Thursday. Pool one games are scheduled inside the competition gym, while pool two will play in the subvarsity gym.
Oakwood is placed in pool four and will get their tournament action started at 2 p.m. Thursday. They'll face Sunnyvale, Groesbeck and Brook Hill in the subvarsity gym.
Elkhart and Neches both fall in pool six who begin pool play Friday. They'll start 8 a.m. inside the subvarsity gym.
The tournament concludes Saturday when the gold, silver and bronze bracket games are played.
