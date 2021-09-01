CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats defeated the Elkhart Lady Elks at home Tuesday evening in straight sets.
The Ladycats, who are ranked 13th in Class 2A, got out to a fast start in set one. They built an early 3-1 lead that quickly expanded to 8-2, which forced Elkhart to burn their first timeout. Cayuga continued their pressure – scoring the next two points out of the timeout before a pair of errors and a service ace from the Lady Elks moved the score to 10-5.
Neither side did much to push the game one direction. However, Elkhart's early hole allowed Cayuga to coast to a 25-16 set one win.
Back-to-back service aces from Cayuga's Madi Mills earned the Ladycats a 2-0 lead to begin set two. Elkhart's Kassidy Thomas had a powerful spike that brought them within one point of tying the game.
Cayuga responded with a 5-1 run before Lynsie Walding ended the run with her first kill of the set. Both team traded punches before a Grace Gotcher block gave Cayuga a 13-8 lead.
Cayuga and Elkhart continued to try to establish their presence at the net. Aerin Thompson had a kill for the Ladycats that was followed by a kill from Thomas.
The Lady Elks found themselves tied at 14 after their 6-1 run. A Gotcher kill regained the lead for Cayuga. The Ladycats would never relinquish the lead from there on as they closed set two out at 25-18.
Thomas opened set three with a monstrous kill that sent the Elkhart bench into an uproar. It helped Elkhart momentarily take a 4-2 lead before Cayuga rallied back to tie the game at seven.
Cayuga's Claire Drinkard earned her first kill of the set with a gentle floater over the Elkhart defense that gave them an 11-8 lead.
Cayuga's offense continued to roll, but back-to-back kills from Thomas kept Elkhart within striking distance. Leading 14-11, Gotcher showed her length and defensive prowess with two big blocks that increased their lead to five.
Elkhart's Thomas, again, responded with a fierce kill. A kill from Gotcher and Drinkard, along with a block from Drinkard pushed their advantage back to five.
However, Elkhart rallied, down 21-16, and outscored Cayuga 7-2 to knot the game at 23 thanks to a service ace from Mallory Mays.
Following a Cayuga timeout, the Ladycats were able to withstand Elkhart's final push to score the final two points of the set.
Elkhart welcomes Grapeland Friday for their first home game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.