PALESTINE – The Cayuga Ladycats went 3-2 this past weekend at the Palestine Invitational.
The Ladycats had a strong showing to begin the tournament – going undefeated in pool play with wins over Athens, Kerens and Mildred. Their efforts placed them in the gold bracket and matched with 3A Eustace to start their Saturday slate.
Cayuga fell in three sets, which paired them against 4A Wills Point – who lost to Malakoff earlier that day.
Cayuga opened the match on fire – building a 6-1 lead over Wills Point. Cayuga kept the pressure on the Lady Tigers thanks to solid play at the net from Paige Fowler and Grace Gotcher. Cayuga’s lead had ballooned to nine midway through set one as errors from Wills Point continue to crumble their offense.
A kill from Claire Drinkard ended set one, 25-14, for Cayuga.
Cayuga enjoyed another strong start to set two – racing out to a 5-1 advantage. Wills Point quickly closed the gap – tying the game at five – before a kill from Drinkard allowed Cayuga to regain the lead.
The game went back-and-forth as Cayuga clung to a 9-8 lead. However, a 6-2 run from Wills Point earned them their largest lead of the match and one they would not surrender for the remainder of the set.
Wills Point began to separate from Cayuga – building a lead as large as seven before they closed the set 25-18.
Set three was arguably the most competitive bout of the match with numerous ties in the set. The game was locked at five, seven, eight and 12 at one point. Wills Point held a 12-8 lead at one point in the set before Cayuga tracked them down behind a pair of aces from Fowler.
A kill from Drinkard continued their 5-0 run, which was eventually extinguished on a serving error from Fowler.
Unfortunately, Wills Point used that crack in momentum to score the final three points and win the set 15-13.
Cayuga’s next action comes Thursday at the Leon Invitational.
