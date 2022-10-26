CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats ended district play as undefeated district champs following their sweep of the Frankston Maidens Tuesday.
The Ladycats were not only undefeated entering their district finale against the Maidens, but four of their five previous district games ended in sweeps. Tuesday proved to follow a similar script as they earned their fifth sweep of district play.
Both sides traded blows to start the match in set one with Cayuga eventually jumping in front, 6-3, on a kill from Claire Drinkard. As the set went on, Frankston was able to close within two on a key block from Kaysie Nabors.
With the game at 9-7, Cayuga’s offense exploded after another kill from Drinkard. The Ladycats went on a 16-1 run to close out the set. Back-to-back kills from Paige Fowler forced Frankston to burn a timeout in the middle of their run, but it did little to extinguish their momentum. Kills from Mallory Mitchell and Grace Gotcher, along with an ace from Graci Satterwhite helped Cayuga finish the set off 25-8.
Set two proved to be much more competitive, though Cayuga still carried an early 8-4 lead on a kill from Fowler. A tip from Drinkard extended Cayuga’s lead to six, which resulted in the Maidens needing a timeout.
Frankston’s Nabors nearly single-handily brought the Maidens back into the game as she produced four kills and two blocks in the set. However, kills from Cayuga’s Satterwhite and Mitchell halted Frankston’s run – giving Cayuga a 20-14 lead.
Cayuga continued to steadily put up points – with their last five scores being highlighted by kills from Gotcher and Drinkard as they took the second set 25-20.
Set three remained close throughout the first third of the frame – with Frankston’s Bandy Bizzell and JaShaylyn Hatton producing key blocks.
Still, the Ladycats maintained a small 11-8 lead thanks to aces from Kati Satterwhite and Fowler. A combo block from Bizzell and Hatton capped off three straight points from the Maidens that tied things at 11 before a kill from Gotcher regained the lead for Cayuga.
The Ladycats slowly begun separating themselves as a 9-3 run earned them a six-point lead. A kill and block from Frankston’s Nabors trimmed their deficit to four. However, the Maidens were unable to maintain enough momentum to pull within striking distance.
A final kill from Graci Satterwhite closed the door on Frankston’s comeback bid as they secured the set 25-19.
Cayuga concludes district 6-0 and in first place for District 21-2A. The Maidens take second at 4-2.
