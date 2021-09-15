CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats secured their second district win behind their sweep of the Frankston Maidens Tuesday evening.
A matchup of two top-25 ranked class 2A schools highlighted this District 21 contest Tuesday. Cayuga opened district with a win over Cross Roads Saturday, while the Maidens were looking to bounce back from their loss against Neches.
Frankston opened set one in control as they took an early 3-0 lead. It wasn't long before Cayuga found their rhythm and tied the game on a kill from Claire Drinkard. The Ladycats proceeded to finish off an 11-1 run that gave them an 11-4 lead.
Drinkard recorded two kills during that span. The timeout failed to cool down Cayuga's offense. They were able to extend their lead to 17-7, which forced the Maidens to burn their second timeout.
Cayuga's Grace Gotcher and Frankston's Maggie Caveness traded kills at the net but Cayuga still sat in front 20-10.
Another kill, along with a block from Gotcher, moved their lead to 11. Aerin Thompson notched a kill that gave them game point before a Frankston error closed the set at 25-12.
The Ladycats carried set one's momentum into part two of the contest. They leaped in front 9-3 as Frankston head coach Lisa Hokit called her third timeout of the game.
As before, Cayuga continued to apply pressure at the net with Gotcher, Thompson and Drinkard leading their charge. For Frankston, Gracie Roark and Caveness both had kills in the set as they attempted to forge a comeback.
A block from Roark late in the set earned the Maidens their 10th point as they still trailed by 12. The Ladycats closed the set at 25-16 thanks to a kill from Drinkard.
Frankston exited the huddle in set three looking to avoid their second loss of district play. They sped out to a quick 4-1 lead before Cayuga outscored them 6-3 over the next few minutes.
A Thompson kill earned Cayuga their first lead of the set and sparked a 13-3 run from the Ladycats. Frankston's Haidyn Hokit and Brianna Looney helped score their next three points before Cayuga called game at 25-13.
Cayuga hosts Kerens at 10 a.m. Saturday for their third district contest, while Frankston returns home to play the Oakwood Lady Panthers.
