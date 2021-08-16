PALESTINE – The Cayuga Ladycats placed fourth in the gold bracket of Palestine's varsity tournament this past weekend.
Cayuga began their tournament run with three consecutive sweeps Thursday against Eustace, Jacksonville and Center. Their play landed them in the gold bracket of the tournament and an opening round matchup against Chapel Hill.
Their sweep streak continued as they took care of Chapel Hill in two sets – 25-13, 25-11.
Chapel Hill took advantage of early errors on the part of Cayuga and was able to build an 11-6 lead before Cayuga coach Meaghan Humphreys used their first timeout.
A quick pep talk was all the Ladycats needed as they returned to the court resembling the team that dominated Thursday's pool play. Grace Gotcher's presence at the net began making an impact as she helped the Ladycats rally to a 14-11 lead.
An 11-1 run forced Chapel Hill to burn a timeout. However, Cayuga continued to apply pressure as they outscored Chapel Hill 11-2 after the timeout. Claire Drinkard closed the set with a power spike at the net.
Set two was more of the same for Cayuga. They built a quick 6-0 lead on the backs of Gotcher and Drinkard. Gotcher had four early blocks in the set.
Chapel Hill could do little to counter Cayuga's size and power as they fell into an 18-9 hole before Cayuga closed the set with a final 7-2 push.
The sweep set Cayuga up with a semi-finals match against Wills Point where they fell in two sets – 25-13, 25-20.
Cayuga fought back from a 7-2 deficit where they were able to close to within three at 13-10. Wills Point responded with an 8-2 run that placed a stamp on any comeback attempt from Cayuga.
Set two was a bit more favorable to the Ladycats. The game sat tied a 7 a piece as the two teams continued to play tug-of-war with the lead.
The Ladycats held a 16-14 lead at one point before Wills Point retook the lead on the heels of a 9-0 run.
Cayuga's first loss of the season placed them in the third-place match against Sabine who beat Palestine earlier in the day and lost to the eventual tournament champions White Oak.
Set one remained close as Cayuga held a 6-5 lead. That was the closest Sabine would be to taking a lead as Cayuga exploded, which allowed them to take a controlling 18-11 lead.
Sabine burned a timeout, but it did little to exhaust Cayuga's momentum. The Ladycats took the first set 25-17.
Sabine returned in set two with an early 3-0 lead. They would widen that lead to 13-7 as they appeared to have the Ladycats number.
The play of Gotcher, Drinkard and Aerin Thompson allowed Cayuga to push towards a 9-2 run. Gotcher and Drinkard led the impressive defensive play that helped them capture their first lead of the set.
The lead changed hands twice more as Cayuga neared their chance to capture third place. The Ladycats held a 24-23 lead before Wills Point tied things up at 24 and eventually outlasted them in extra play – 29-27.
Sabine took complete control of set three as their early 6-1 lead helped boost them to a 15-7 win.
Cayuga visits the Westwood Lady Panthers Tuesday.
