ELKHART – A rough start turned into a second-set rally and a four-set win for the Cayuga Ladycats against the Elkhart Lady Elks Tuesday night.
Homecourt advantage and heavy momentum nearly saw the Lady Elks run away with their first home victory of the season.
Cayuga was able to build a 13-9 lead in set one before a block from Elkhart’s Lilly Gray, a kill from Kassidy Thomas and a pair of aces from Londyn Holland tied the set at 13. The game was tied four more times in the final stretch before Elkhart took a 22-21 lead behind another ace from Holland – forcing Cayuga to burn a timeout.
Elkhart created some breathing room at 23-21 before a burst of offense saw Cayuga lock things back up at 24 behind a kill from Claire Drinkard. However, the Lady Elks held on in the final two points as Thomas put them up by one before Gabby Gatica closed the set, 26-24, with her first ace of the match.
Elkhart carried their momentum with them into set two. After watching the game locked at six, Elkhart raced out to an 8-0 run with heavy support from Thomas. The senior outside hitter collected four aces during the run.
Then came Cayuga’s response.
A brief 4-0 run was led by back-to-back kills from Claire Drinkard. A combo block from Hadley Waldon Claire Ormand extended Elkhart’s lead back to five. An impressive dig from Presley Estes helped set up another score for the Lady Elks – widening their lead back to six.
The two sides continued to trade blows with Elkhart remaining in front 22-17. Facing the possibility of going down 2-0, Cayuga turned up their pressure once more – blazing an 8-1 run to end the set. An ace from Kati Satterwhite tied it at 23, an error gave Cayuga the lead and a Drinkard block ended the set 25-23.
The spark Cayuga showcased in set two was on full display in the third set. Drinkard, Grace Gotcher and Satterwhite all had their hand in Cayuga’s 6-0 lead to start the set. Points came rapidly for the Ladycats. Gotcher and Drinkard both had powerful spikes as their lead ballooned to a 17-7 advantage. A kill and two aces from Drinkard gave her team a comfortable 22-9 lead as they eventually won set three 25-13.
The beginning of set four was more competitive between the two teams, though Cayuga remained ahead 9-6. Slowly, the Ladycats began to extend their lead. Two aces from Paige Fowler put them in front by seven, 16-9.
Gotcher scored four of their next five points with two kills and two aces. A block from Drinkard set up match point, which she secured with a savvy tip over two Elkhart defenders.
Cayuga travels to Malakoff Friday for their next match, while Elkhart travels to Grapeland.
