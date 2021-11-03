Cayuga 3, Normangee 1
BUFFALO – The Cayuga Ladycats came away with the district championship Tuesday evening as they defeated the Normangee Lady Panthers in four sets – 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21.
Cayuga moves on to the area championship where they're matched against Hull-Daisetta. They'll play 8 p.m. Thursday at Crockett High Schoo.
Centerville 3, Frankston 0
FAIRFIELD – The Frankston Maidens season came to a close in the bi-district round of the 2A-Region III brackett Tuesday. They were defeated in straight sets against the Centerville Lady Tigers – 25-17, 25-14, 25-23.
The Maidens finished as district runner-ups in District 21-2A and with 19 wins on the season. The Maidens will graduate five seniors from this years team in Brianna Looney, Kaitlyn Matthews, Maggie Caveness, Haidyn Hokit and Gracie Roark.
