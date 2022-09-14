CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats continue to trend upward after defending homecourt against the Palestine Ladycats in a clean sweep Tuesday evening.
Cayuga has won three of their last four contest following Tuesday night – with their last two wins coming in sweeps.
Cayuga jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set behind kills from Paige Fowler and Grace Gotcher. Palestine’s Jan’aa Johnson – who led the team in kills on the night with six – got them within one with her first kill and ace of the night.
The back-and-forth tug would soon lean largely towards Cayuga's side as Gotcher’s second kill of the match pushed them in front, 8-6, and ignited a 5-0 run that resulted in a Palestine timeout.
Unfortunately for Palestine, the timeout did little to extinguish Cayuga’s momentum. Blocks from Claire Drinkard and Mallory Mitchell, along with an ace from Madi Mills, added to their 8-2 run. Johnson temporarily interrupted Cayuga’s run with her third kill of the set, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Cayuga from closing the first set on back-to-back kills from Drinkard.
There wasn’t much change in how things played out for either side in the second set. Cayuga raced out to a 12-1 advantage, which was highlighted by three aces from Mills.
A kill from Johnson got Palestine’s second point of the match. The back half of the set proved to be far more competitive, but the sizable hole was too big for Palestine to dig out of. Drinkard helped end set two as she blasted a ball across the net that was unable to be returned by Palestine. Cayuga took the set 25-11.
Set three was much more competitive than the prior two as neither side led by more than five points.
After Gotcher opened the set with a ferocious spike towards the middle of Palestine’s defense, Johnson responded with her fifth kill of the contest and second block to give Palestine their first lead of the match, 2-1.
Cayuga fired back with a brief 4-1 run that was capped off by a Mill’s ace. Palestine refused to allow Cayuga to widen the lead any further as two straight points reduced their deficit to one. The set was tied three more times – with the final instance occurring at 10-10 before a 7-2 run from Cayuga shifted momentum towards their side.
Palestine was able to reduce the lead to as little as three until a block from Gotcher extended their lead to 21-17. An ace from Mitchell increased the gap back to five.
The set was eventually ended on a block from Gotcher that completed the sweep for Cayuga, 25-20. Cayuga hosts Neches Friday for their second of five straight home games, while Palestine is off until Tuesday when they travel to see the Oakwood Lady Panthers.
