CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats swept the Groesbeck Lady Goats Monday in their first official game action of the season – 25-16, 25-17, 25-16.
Claire Drinkard led them with 13 kills and three aces. Grace Gotcher added seven kills and two blocks. Bree Daniel loaded up her stat line with 20 assists, 16 digs, three aces and two kills.
The Ladycats return to the court Thursday at Palestine’s volleyball tournament. They’re placed in pool two with Athens, Kerens and Mildred. Cayuga will play Athens at 1 p.m., Kerens at 3 p.m. before concluding their day against Mildred at 6 p.m.
