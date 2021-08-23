EUSTACE – The Cayuga Ladycats placed third in the gold bracket of the Eustace varsity volleyball tournament this past weekend.
The Ladycats came into Saturday's bracket play after sweeping Winona and Kerens Thursday, along with a three set victory over Grand Saline – 25-18, 22-25, 15-10.
They also took a break from tournament play Friday to take down Malakoff in four – 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20.
They began Saturday with a sweep of Mabank – 25-20, 25-19. They moved on to sweep Scurry – 8-25, 13-25, before beating the Elkhart Lady Elks in the third place game – 25-20, 25-15.
The Lady Elks placed fourth in the tournament. They beat Malakoff in three sets earlier that day – 11-25, 25-20, 15-13.
They lost their second gaem to Eustace in straight sets – 19-25, 17-25 – which matched them with Cayuga.
The Ladycats host Palmer Tuesday, while Elkhart prepares for the Athens tournament this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.