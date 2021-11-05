CROCKETT – The Cayuga Ladycats secured the 2A-Region III area championship Thursday night following their straight-set victory against the Hall-Daisetta Ladycats.
Cayuga’s defense was arguably at its best Thursday night against the District 24-2A runner-up. After following behind 3-0 to begin the game, kills from Aerin Thompson and Claire Drinkard helped Cayuga put together a 5-1 run. The lead exchanged hands various times in the first few serves until a service ace from Paige Fowler retook the lead for good.
It also sparked a brief 5-2 run that forced Hall-Daisetta to burn their first timeout. However, the break-in play did little to neutralize Cayuga’s offense as they forged an 8-2 run following the timeout before eventually closing the set 25-15. Highlighted in their run were two big blocks from Drinkard and Thompson.
Set two saw both teams locked in a close on early on once again. Four combined kills from Thompson and Drinkard helped Cayuga build a 9-5 lead. Kills from Grace Gotcher and Bree Daniel helped extend that lead to 11-5.
Gotcher also began finding her rhythm on the defensive end. Her impact at the net was unmatched as Hall-Daisetta struggled to get around her. Gotcher had two blocks that pushed Cayuga’s advantage to 15-6 before a service ace from Daniel widened the lead to 10.
Hall-Daisetta never got within seven points down the stretch as Cayuga overtook them 25-15.
The last set proved to be Cayuga’s biggest test of the night. With their season on the line, Hall-Daisetta opened an 11-3 lead over Cayuga. Two kills and a block from Gotcher helped shorten that to four. A kill from Drinkard reduced it to three. An error and another block from Gotcher had Cayuga within striking distance at 12-11.
Hall-Daisetta temporarily held Cayuga at bay. Never allowing them to gain complete control of the set until Drinkard began making her impact. Trailing 18-17, a kill and another block from Drinkard earned Cayuga their first lead of the set – 19-18.
Hall-Daisetta immediately called timeout as the momentum fell back onto Cayuga’s side. Drinkard helped Cayuga maintain pressure – adding two kills after the timeout that move the score to 22-20.
Thompson got involved in the action as she scored Cayuga’s 23rd point of the set. The spotlight found its way back to Gotcher in the end who closed the set with her third block of the set.
Cayuga moves on to the regional quarterfinals where they’ll play Iola at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo High School.
