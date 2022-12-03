The Cayuga Ladycats and Frankston Maidens were represented well with District 21-2A superlatives. Cayuga’s Claire Drinkard sat atop the list of honors as the District’s Most Valuable Player.
Drinkard took home the district MVP award for the second consecutive year after helping lead the Ladycats to an undefeated district championship and another playoff appearance.
Along with Drinkard, Cayuga’s Bree Daniel was named the district’s Co-MVP Setter. Grace Gotcher received Co-MVP Blocker, Madi Mills was Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Paige Fowler was Co-Utility Player of the Year.
Cayuga Head Coach Magen Humphreys was named the Coach of the Year.
The Maidens also filled the district superlatives. Bandy Bizzell was Co-Blocker of the Year. Ja’Shalyn Hatton was Co-Blocker of the Year. Amber Foscue was Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Kaysie Nabors was Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Maidens Lysnie Bizzell, Addi Loebig and Coralyn Happel were all representatives on first-team All-District.
Carly Morgan and Natalie Crawley were second-team honorees. Caitlyn Dupree and Kaylah Redic were Frankston’s honorable mentions.
Cayuga’s MacKenzie LeGard, Katti Satterwhite, Mallory Mitchell and Gracie Satterwhite represented the Ladycats on first-team All-District.
Drinkard, Kati, Gotcher, Mitchell, Daniel, Mills, Fowler, LeGard and Gracie were all academic All-District players.
For Frankston, Lynsie, Crawley, Foscue, Hatton, Redic, Bandy, Happel, Loebig, Nabors and Morgan were their academic All-District players.
