Several members of Cayuga’s District 21-2A championship team earned superlatives in this year’s all-district rewards.
Claire Drinkard was named District Most Valuable Player for the Ladycats. Grace Gotcher was named the district’s best hitter. Bree Daniel earned MVP Setter, Madi Mills was the Defensive MVP and Aerin Thompson earned Utility Player of the Year.
Mackenzie Legard, Kati Satterwhite and Paige Fowler all received first-team all-district honors. Cayuga finished 14-0 during their district-run with 13 of their 14 games coming in sweeps. They reached the regional quarterfinals before being defeated by Iola.
The Frankston Maidens also had a pair of athletes represent them with district superlatives in Bandy Bizzell and Jashalyn Hatton. Bizzell was named the district’s best server – MVP Server – while Hatton earned Newcomer of the Year.
Maggie Caveness, Haidyn Hokit, Brianna Looney and Gracie Roark were all first-team all-district selections for the Maidens.
Lynsie Bizzell, Trinity Coats, Amber Foscue and Coralyn Happell received second-team honors.
Natalie Crawley, Kaylee Davis and Kaitlyn Matthews were honorable mentions. The Maidens had a bundle of all-academic district selections in Bandy, Lynsie, Maggie, Trinity, Natalie, Kaylee, Amber, Coralyn, Jashalyn, Haidyn, Brianna, Kaitlyn and Gracie.
