PALESTINE – Cayuga Head Coach Magen Humphreys celebrated her 300th career win Thursday as her Ladycats team swept through day one of pool play.
A huge milestone was accomplished for Humphreys following their sweep of the Kerens Ladycats. After beating them 25-16 in set one, Cayuga found themselves in an early 4-1 hole to begin set two.
However, it didn’t take long for Cayuga to rally back as they produced a 9-1 run to steal all momentum away from Kerens. Claire Drinkard’s ability was on display as three consecutive aces from the serving line continued to push the Ladycats towards a sweep.
Kerens was able to pull back within two at 16-14 before a kill from Grace Gotcher halted their momentum. Two aces from Graci Satterwhite widened their lead to seven.
A big block at the net, followed by a kill from Gotcher, effectively ended the game and secured Humphreys’ 300th career win.
“It’s great, especially when you look back at all the girls who had a part in it,” Humphreys said. “Some of these girls have been a part of it for the last four years, but before them was another group who helped me get here.”
“You pour so much into these girls. When you finally get a peak spot and they’re producing their best, they’re gone. I’ve been through 11 different classes. It’s rewarding, but it’s also sad.”
Humphreys has continued what has been a great start to an accolade-filled coaching career. She took Cayuga to the state tournament in her first year where they were one game away from the championship round.
The Ladycats won 33rd games, which included her first career win against Elkhart to start the season. Most recently, Cayuga enjoyed an undefeated district season en route to a district title. They were also regional quarterfinalists.
“We are picking up from where we left off last season,” Humphreys said. “The girls have a goal and they are working hard to meet it. I’m excited to see what this season is going to look like.”
The Ladycats ended pool play with a three-set victory over Mildred – 23-25, 25-20, 19-17.
