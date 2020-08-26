Elkhart vs. Athens
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks outlasted the Athens Lady Hornets in five sets Tuesady night at home – 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, 14-25, 15-13. The Lady Elks were able to bounce back after getting swept at the hands of Mildred Friday.
Elkhart will be on the road Friday for a non-district match against the Eustace Lady Bulldogs.
Frankston vs. Eustace
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens dropped their home matchup against the Eustace Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night in four sets – 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 17-25.
After dropping the first set against Eustace, the Maidens got off to a slow start in the second. Eustace jumped out to an 8-1 advantage before Frankston was able to close it to 9-6, momentarily, before Eustace took control of the game for good.
Game three was another battle for the Maidens. They briefly led 13-12 in the frame before the game was tied at 14. The back-and-forth exchange continued as the game was once again tied at 19 and 23 before Frankston took the last two points.
Eustace was in complete control of the final set and had the Maidens down 18-9 at one point in the frame.
Frankston will be on the road Tuesday night against Canton for their next game.
Cayuga at Palmer
PALMER – The Cayuga Ladycats bounced back from a three-game skid Tuesday with a win in five sets against Palmer – 25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 15-8.
The Ladycats will host the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday afternoon for a non-district match.
Neches at Kaufman
KAUFMAN – The Neches Lady Tigers extended their winning streak to five Tuesday night with a sweep of Kaufman on their home floor – 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
Raegan Hill had 2 aces and 12 kills. Kourtney Mannix had 11 kills. Kacie Kimbrough had 15 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace and 11 digs.
Lexi Rogers had 5 kills and 13 digs. Emily Docteur had 2 kills. Nayeli Quistian (L) - 11 digs. Emily Hill (S) - 44 assists and 8 digs.
The Lady Tigers return home Friday for a non-district battle against Beckville.
