Elkhart Lady Elk Kassidy Thomas highlighted the District-20 3A superlatives as she was named the Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player.
The Lady Elks were a spot outside of reaching the playoffs under first-year Elkhart coach Danielle Anderson. Still, Thomas shined for them as their leader in kills and blocks. The senior was also academic All-District.
Presely Estes was named second team All-District and was an academic All-District honoree. Londyn Holland was named to second team All-District as well as the All-District academic team.
Isabella Hallmark, Hadley Waldon, Claire Ormand and Camryn Smith were all honorable mentions.
Lilly Gay, Gabby Gatica, Hallmark, Waldon, Holland, Ormand, Cali Boyd and Emilee Thomas were academic All-District honorees.
Westwood Lady Panther Brylee Mitchell was their representative on the first team. She had 186 kills, 48 aces and 60 digs.
Graci Weston and Chloe Petzold were named to the second team for Westwood. Weston finished the season with 267 assists, 25 aces and 81 digs. Petzold recorded 89 kills and 51 blocks for the Lady Panthers.
Lilli Mack and Caitlyn Grigsby were honorable mentions.
Weston, Petzold, Mack, Grigsby, Allyson Nichols, Zaylean Gonzalez, Mitchell, Addyson Nettles, Jacee Hickman and Bryanna Hyde were academic All-District.
