The Neches Lady Tigers filled the District 25-A superlatives with five players receiving the district’s highest honors.
Kacie Trimble sat atop of the list as the District’s Most Valuable Player. Kimble finished the year with 407 kills and 124 aces with a .287 hitting percentage.
Sealy Hines was the next Lady Tiger on the superlative list with 308 kills and 94 aces as she was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Aubrey Kincade was this year’s District Defensive Player of the Year with a team high of 294 digs, 193 kills and 52 aces.
Joely Jenkins, the Setter of the Year, had a remarkable 925 assists, 210 digs and 107 aces. Kinsley Gordon rounded out their list of superlative honors as the Libero of the Year with 264 digs.
Emily Docteur was a first-team honoree with 136 kills and 78 digs. Jessi Sumpter was also first-team All-District with 145 digs and 50 aces.
Juliana Carrizales and Averee Fox were the finals members of the Lady Tigers to make first-team All-District. Carrizales finished with 78 digs, 55 kills and 33 aces. Fox recorded 37 kills and 25 digs.
Madi Gordon finished as second-team All-District with 116 digs and 33 aces.
Carrizales, Docteur, Fox, Kinsley Gordon, Madison Gordon, Hines, Jenkins, Rylee Jowell, Kincade, Trimble, Addison Spaith and Sumpter were all Academic All-District.
The Lady Tigers finished their season as District 25-A champions and were one win shy of a state tournament appearance.
