Normangee 3, Frankston 0
ELKHART – The Frankston Maidens had their playoff jounrey cut short Thursday night inside Elkhart High School.
The Lady Panthers defeated the Maidens in straight sets – 25-20, 25-23, 25-13.
The first set opened with a back-and-forth exchange between the two bi-district round opponents. The set eventually sat at 10 before the Lady Panthers shot out to a 6-1 run. The Maidens didn't relinquish the fight as kills from Tia Billingsly and Abbie Ramsey shifted the game closer before the Lady Panthers closed it out.
Set two saw another early back-and-forth between the sides. Frankston briefly held a 3-2 lead before Normangee got out to a 5-0 run.
The Maidens were able to tie the set back up before another 3-0 run sat the score at 10-7.
Before long, both sat even at 13. Normangee strung together a 7-0 run prior to Frankston head coach Lisa Hokit being forced to burn a timeout.
The brief pep talk ignited the Frankston squad as a 7-2 run following the timeout moved them within two.
Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the comeback after getting it within 24-23.
Momentum shifted completely on the side of Normangee in the third set. Frankston fell in a 8-2 hole before closing the gap to 10-8. But the Lady Panthers would take over from there.
The Maidens finish the season 13-8.
Leon 3, Cayuga 0
FAIRFIELD – The Cayuaga Ladycats were swept Thursday night in the bi-district round to the Leon Lady Cougars.
Cayuga entered Thursday night as heavy underdogs against a Leon team ranked as MaxPreps 10th best 2A team in the state.
The Ladycats had battled their fair share of adversity leading into playoffs.
Their season was temporaliy suspended for two weeks in the midst of their district run before having the tasks of facing 2019 2A state runner-up Leon in the first round of the playoffs.
Cayuga finishes the season 14-13 under head coach Magen Humphreys.
