Canton 3, Palestine 0
CANTON – The Palestine Ladycats dropped their third consecutive match this month as they were swept by the Canton Lady Eagles Friday – 25-11, 25-20, 25-14.
Malory Mitchell led the Ladycats in kills with six. Monique Thompson and Jan'aa Johnson both had three. Freshman Rylie Schwab led the team with 10 digs, while Savannah Alder recorded eight. Sophomore Kacie Danchak had a team-high eight assists, while Thompson had three.
The Ladycats (2-10) are on the road Tuesday for another non-conference match against Brownsboro (5-5).
Fairfield 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (1-6, 0-1) opened district with a home loss against the Fairfield Lady Eagles – 25-3, 25-11, 25-11. The Lady Panthers will attempt to get back on track Tuesday against the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Teague 3, Elkhart 1
ELKHART – The Lady Elks (3-4, 1-1) fell in their district home opener Friday night against the Teague Lady Lions in four sets – 14-25, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25. The Lady Elks hit the road Tuesday for a district match against Groesbeck.
Kerens 3, Grapeland 0
KERENS – The Grapeland Sandiettes (1-8, 1-1) dropped their first district game Friday against the Kerens Lady Bobcats in straight sets – 25-22, 25-12, 25-23. The Sandiettes face Trinidad Tuesday for their third district contest.
Frankston 3, Cayuga 0
CAYUGA – The Frankston Maidens played spoiler Friday to the Cayuga Ladycats homecoming game defeating them in straight sets.
The Maidens will have an in-county battle against the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday, while Cayuga searches for their second district win Tuesday against Kerens.
Neches 3, Oakwood 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers beat Oakwood Saturday in three sets – 25-18, 25-2, 25-11.
Kourtney Mannix - 12 kills, 4 digs; Raegan Hill - 10 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs; Emily Docteur - 7 kills, 1 block; Lexi Rogers - 7 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Emily Hill - 36 assists, 5 aces; Riley Catchot - 2 kills, 1 dig; Mallory Main - 3 aces, 3 digs; Kinsley Gordon - 4 aces, 8 digs; Nayeli Quistian - 4 digs.
The Lady Tigers travel to Cross Roads Tuesday.
