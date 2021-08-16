PALESTINE – The Frankston Maidens took home the silver bracket championship this past weekend at the Palestine varsity volleyball tournament.
The Maidens came into Saturday's bracket play having went 1-2 in Thursday's pool play. They fell to Buffalo to open the tournament, swept Malakoff and lost to the eventual tournament champions – White Oak – in straight sets.
However, the Maidens bounced back with a pair of sweeps against Winona and Mildred, along with a three-set victory over Neches.
Frankston swept Winona – 25-12, 25-22 and downed Neches in three – 21-25, 25-18, 15-9. Finally, they dismissed Mildred in the championship game – 25-19, 25-23.
Frankston returns home Tuesday for a non-district match against Buffalo. Junior varsity hits the court first at 4:30 p.m.
