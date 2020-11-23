Frankston Maiden Abbie Ramsey headlined the list of District 21-2A superlatives as she was named the district's most valuable player.
Head coach Lisa Hokit described Ramsey as the leader and motivator of the team as she helped guide the Maidens to their first playoff birth since 2009 and a district title.
Cayuga's Briley Shaw was named MVP Setter as she helped the Ladycats reach another playoff berth. Frankston's Haidyn Hokit was named the district's best server.
And Cayuga's Grace Gotcher claimed MVP Hiiter.
Maiden coach Hokit was named the district's coach of the year following their 13-8 season.
Maiden players Tia Billingsly, Gracie Roarie and Melany Pizano all represented Franksotn on first-team all-district.
Maggie Caveness, Brianna Looney and Emily Bizzell represented Frankston on the second team. And Eryn Pryor, Whitney Jordan Bandy Bizzell receved honorable mention.
Abbie Ramsey, Emily Bizzell, Eryn Pryor, Melany Pizano, Whitney Jordan, Brianna Looney, Gracie Roark, Haidyn Hokit, Maggie Caveness, Tia Billingsly and Bandy Bizzell were Academic All-District selections for Frankston.
Cayuga's Dani Mingus, Aerin Thompson and Paige Fowler served as reps on first-team all-district for the Ladycats.
Madi Mills, Bree Daniel and ShaKayla Davis earned second team honors for Cayuga. Gracie Conrad received honorable mention.
Briley Shaw, Kati Satterwhite, Dani Mingus, Grace Gotcher, Gracie Conrad, ShaKayla Davis, Aerin Thompson, Alexis Chambers, Bree Daniel, Madi Mills, Paige Fowler and Malerie Hinshaw were Academic All-District selections for Cayuga.
Grapeland's Jerterica Davis, Kaylee Francis and Cheney Boyd all made first-team all-district apperances for the Sandiettes.
Mary Jane Watson, Lila Munoz and Christi Shepherd earned second-team all-district. Anna Cutshawm Jaycee Graham and Kyelan Beazley were honorable mentions for the Sandiettes.
Tatiyana Bowie, Cheney Boyd, Cadie Currie, Kaylee Francis and Keaundra Harris were Academic All-District selections for Grapeland.
