Palestine (2-9) at Canton (4-7)
CANTON – The Palestine Ladycats are coming off a 3-0 lost to the Mabank Lady Panthers Tuesday. Jan'aa Johnson and Malory Mitchell both led the Ladycats in kills with four. Mitchell also had a team-high seven assists. Monique Thompson had six.
Savannah Alder led Palestine with 11 digs, while Rylie Schwab followed her with seven. Varsity begins at 4:30 p.m.
Westwood (1-6) vs. Fairfield (9-3)
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers were on a bye Tuesday night and return to the court Friday night against the Fairfield Lady Eagles for their homecoming game. Varsity sets things off at 4:30 p.m.
Elkhart (3-4) v. Teague (5-3)
The Elkhart Lady Elks have enter their second district match Friday after coming off a set sweep of the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday – 27-25, 25-14, 25-18.
The Lady Elks host the Teague Lady Lions Friday with JV starting at 4:30 p.m.
Grapeland (1-6) vs. Oakwood
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes play game two of the Grapeland-Oakwood series this week Saturday. The Sandiettes dismissed Oakwood Tuesday in four sets – 13-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.
The Grapeland-Oakwood game is set to begin at 10 a.m Saturday,
Frankston (0-4) at Cayuga (6-6)
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats host the Frankston Maidens Friday afternoon for their homecoming battle. Both teams were on byes Tuesday night, so they enter fresh for this 4 p.m. matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.