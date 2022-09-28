ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-4) were swept at home Tuesday evening by the Teague Lady Lions.
The Lady Elks lost their second consecutive district contest Tuesday, though they attempted late pushes in all three sets.
Set one saw both sides go back-and-forth early – eventually reaching a 7-7 tie. However, it was from that point that Teague seized an opportunity to take complete control of the set. A 7-0 run pushed Teague in front 14-7 before a Londyn Holland kill briefly halted their run.
The Lady Elks were able to narrow their deficit to four behind kills from Holland and Claire Omand. Omand got her second kill of the set a few minutes later, followed by a kill from Kassidy Thomas and an ace from Holland that put Elkhart within one, 22-21.
Following a timeout from Teague, back-to-back kills from Thomas earned Elkhart their first lead of the set at 23-22. However, a final 3-0 push from Teague claimed set one for the Lady Lions.
Set two began in a similar fashion to the prior set. A big block Thomas highlighted Elkhart’s first six points as the game was locked at 6-6.
Unfortunately for the Lady Elks, Teague raced out to a 6-0 run – placing them in front 12-6. Teague never relinquished control of the set from there, though Elkhart pulled within one twice – both on kills from Omand.
Leading 22-21, Teague once again ended the set on a 3-0 run to secure their second win.
The start of the third set left Elkhart facing an early 6-1 hole – forcing them to burn a timeout. The timeout ignited Elkhart’s offense as they began their comeback. A pair of aces from Camryn Smith, along with a kill from Omand, tied the set at 10.
The Lady Elks, unfortunately, fell victim to another crucial run from Teague. The Lady Lions 8-0 run dug an eight-point hole that the Lady Elks were unable to climb out of. Elkhart was never able to close within more than five down the stretch as Teague took their final set win 25-19.
The Lady Elks travel to Cayuga Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.