PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers came away with a sweep of the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday evening – 25-11, 25-18, 26-24.
The Lady Panthers were in for a hard fought night over the Lady Bison. They handled Buffalo in the first set, 25-11, and carried a bit of that momentum into the second set – jumping out to an early 8-5 lead.
Westwood continued to pour into Buffalo offensively, seeing their lead grow from three to nine thanks to solid net play from Jaysa Coney and Lillie Mack.
Chloe Petzold's first kill of the set gave the Lady Panthers a 16-7 lead before Coney followed with another kill that moved the score to 19-11.
Back-to-back errors from the Lady Panthers forced head coach Daylyn Harris to burn a timeout as they still held a 19-13 advantage. After exiting the huddle, Coney returned to the court with her third kill of the set.
A service ace from Caitlyn Grigsby shifted Westwood's lead back to eight at 21-13 before Buffalo responded with a 5-0 run.
Coach Harris used their second timeout of the set, which inevitable cooled Buffalo's offense off as Westwood scored the final four points of the set to take it 25-18.
Similar to set two, the Lady Panthers offense allowed them to build early momentum. A powerful spike from Coney scored Westwood their first point. Graci Weston followed with a service ace for their second point.
Westwood rattled off an 8-1 run to start the set. However, a mixture of errors and solid offensive play from Buffalo helped them outscore Westwood 9-3.
A kill from Mack increased Westwood's lead back to four at 15-11. Again, Buffalo remained poised and answered with a 3-0 run that led to a Westwood timeout.
The Lady Panthers forged a quick 3-1 run following the timeout. The Lady Bison answered by scoring the next four points until an error on their part allowed Westwood to tie the game at 19.
The next few serves saw Petzold and Mack power kills home. A service ace from Brylee Mitchell topped their 3-0 run. Leading 24-22, errors and defensive miscommunications opened the door for Buffalo to tie the game at 24.
Coney made sure their run was short lived as she finished the set off with a pair of kills to cap off their sweep.
Westwood travels to Crockett Friday for a chance to improve to 3-2 on the season.
