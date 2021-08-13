CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Westwood Lady Panthers finished day one of the Central Heights tournament with a pair of wins over Shelbyville and Troup.
The Lady Panthers began Thursday with an 8 a.m. match against the Shelbyville Lady Dragons. After giving up the first set, Westwood bounced with wins in the final two sets – 24-26, 25-23, 25-18.
They followed game one with an afternoon battle aggainst New Diana were they were swept – 21-25, 16-25.
Westwood ended their day with a three set victory over Troup – 23-25, 25-14, 27-25. Westwood returns to the court today where they now sit in pool D with 5A Lufkin, Leverett's Chapel and 2A Normangee. The Lady Panthers match up first at 3 p.m. against Normangee, before a 4 p.m. match against Lufkin and 6 p.m. match against Leverett's Chapel.
Editor's Note: Individual stats were not reported for these games.
