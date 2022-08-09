PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their season with a four-set win over the Lovelady Lady Lions Monday – 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Monday’s win was not only the first of the season for Westwood, but it was Billie Waley’s first win as the Lady Panthers' head coach.
“The girls fought hard,” Waley said. We hit some slumps and start missing a few serves, but it feels great to get our first win.”
Each set was a back-and-forth exchange for Westwood and Lovelady. The Lady Panthers were able to build a 9-4 lead behind a pair of kills from Chloe Petzold during the first set before Lovelady tied things up at 10.
The Lady Panthers posted another mini-run with two aces from Brylee Mitchell. They extended their lead to 17-12, which Lovelady was never able to recover from.
Westwood ended the set, 25-18, on Mitchell’s third ace of the set.
Lovelady redeemed itself in the second set with a 25-23 winning set. The game was again tied at 10 early in the set. Lovelady saw Westwood begin to build momentum after a huge block from Mitchell gave the Lady Panthers their first lead of the set – forcing the Lady Lions to burn a timeout.
The Lady Panthers continued to rally – building a four-point lead at 16-12 from a kill by Mitchell. However, tides quickly turned for the home team as Lovelady rallied to an 8-2 run and took a 20-18 advantage. Kills from Lillie Mack and Jacee Hickman tied the contest at 20 before Lovelady drove in three unanswered points.
Westwood briefly closed in, 23-22, on an ace from Addy Nettles, but eventually lost the set 25-23.
“We just needed to calm down and get our serves under control,” Waley said. “We took some deep breaths and remembered our basics.”
Set three prove to be another tight frame as the teams tied at three different times. With the game locked at 17, Mitchell’s second kill of the set pushed Westwood in front and ignited an 8-1 run to close the frame, 25-18.
The final was arguably Westwood’s toughest challenge of the evening. They trailed by as much as six as Lovelady built a 20-14 advantage. Waley elected not to use a timeout and opted to allow her players to figure it out.
Three consecutive aces from Mitchell provided the boost they needed to pull themselves out of the six-point hole.
A pair of kills from Caitlyn Grigsby and a block from Mack had the game locked at 22 before an ace from Nettles gave them their first lead of the set. Westwood closed the set with a 6-0 run to end it, 25-22.
Westwood travels to Central Heights Thursday where they will participate in their varsity volleyball tournament.
