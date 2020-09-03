Scurry-Rosser 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers were dismissed in three sets Tuesday night, at home, by the Scurry-Rosser Ladycats – 25-11, 25-14, 25-11.
The Lady Panthers travel to Frankston for a non-conference game against the Maidens.
Eustace 3, Elkhart 0
EUSTACE – The Elhart Lady Elks were swept by the Eustace Lady Bulldogs in straight sets Tuesday by scores of 25-12, 25-23, 25-14.
The Lady Elks travel to Grapeland Friday for a non-district battle against the Sandiettes.
Wills Point 3, Cayuga 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats were swept Tuesday night by conference 4A opponents Wills Point. Set scores were not provided.
The Ladycats will have a bye Friday night.
Neches 3, Corrigan-Camden 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers took care of business at home Tuesday with a straight set sweep of Corrigan-Camden – 25-11, 25-17, 25-12.
Kacie Kimbrough had 11 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 11 digs. Lexi Rogers recorded 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 6 digs. Raegan Hill had 6 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs. Kourtney Mannix had 6 kills, 4 digs. Emily Hill had 25 assists, 6 digs. Nayeli Quistian recorded 11 digs and Mallory Main had 6 digs, 3 aces.
Neches will return home Saturday for an afternoon match against Centerville.
