HUDSON – The Neches Lady Tigers clinched the area championship Friday evening following their sweep of the Goodrich Lady Hornets – 25-9, 25-11, 25-8.
The Lady Tigers head back to the regional quarterfinals where they will match up against the Chester Lady Jackets 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crockett High School.
Neches has swept Chester the previous two years in the playoffs. Chester enters as the District 23-1A champions and defeated the Oakwood Lady Panthers in four sets to win their area round contest.
