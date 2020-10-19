Rusk 3, Palestine 0
RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats lost in straight sets Friday against the Rusk Lady Eagles – 10-25, 9-25, 23-25. onique Thompson had 10 kills and Jan'Aa Johnson added 5 kills, Mallory Mitchell had 10 assists on the night and Savannah Alder had a team high 13 digs. JV won in 3 (24-26, 25-22, 25-15). Tuesday they will travel to Jasper. A win will officially secure the third place spot in District 17-4A.
Playoffs are already secured for Palestine.
Fairfield 3, Westwood 0
FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Lady Panthers were swept Friday against the Fairfield Lady Eagles. Westwood is eliminated from playoff contention, but still have a pair of games against Elkhart and Groesbeck left on their schedule. The Lady Panthers will host Elkhart Tuesday.
Groesbeck 3, Elkhart 0
ELKHART - The Elkhart Lady Elks were taken down in straight sets against Groesbeck Friday. The Lady Elks travel to Westwood to play the Lady Panthers Tuesday.
Kerens 3, Frankston 2
KERENS – The Frankston Maidens fell to Kerens in five sets Friday on the road – 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 5-15. The Maidens still sit in second place, which means they will make their first playoff appearance since the 2008-09 season, according to head coach Lisa Hokit. The Maidens will travel to play Cross Roads Tuesday.
Neches 3, Cayuga 0 (2x)
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers swept the Cayuga Ladycats in back-to-back games Friday. The two District 21-1A teams played a dual match to make up for the cancellation of their first district game. The Lady Tigers have already clinched first place and will have a bye during the bi-district round. Seeding is still being sorted out for the Ladycats and will be updated once that information is provided.
The Lady Tigers travel to play Trinidad Tuesday. According to MaxPreps, Cayuga has three games left on their schedule in Grapeland, Saturday, and a pair of games against Oakwood at noon Saturday and Tuesday.
Games not reported:
Grapeland v. Cross Roads
