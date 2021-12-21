AUSTIN – Four Anderson County volleyball athletes were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team for the 2021 season.
The Neches Lady Tigers had three members of its Regional Semifinals team to earn All-State recognition in Mallory Main, Kacie Trimble and Joely Jenkins. Main, a three-time state champion while at Neches, was the team’s Libero. She was the District 21-A Most Valuable Player after recording 451 digs, 79 aces and 56 assists on the season. Main was also Academic All-State for Neches.
Trimble, the freshman middle blocker for the Lady Tigers, earned District 21-A Newcomer of the Year while putting up 272 kills, 184 blocks and 49 aces on the year.
Jenkins, the team’s freshman setter, was named the District’s MVP Setter. She recorded 798 assists, 227 digs and 56 aces during the season.
Cayuga Ladycat Claire Drinkard earned All-State recognition for class 2A. Drinkard was also named District 21-AA Most Valuable Player after helping lead the Ladycats to an undefeated district championship. She was a key member of Cayuga’s defense who enjoyed sweeps in 13 of its 14 district games.
Drinkard also helped Cayuga clinch the area championship in this year’s 2A volleyball playoffs. Aerin Thompson was Academic All-State for Cayuga.
The Elkhart Lady Elks had four members receive Academic All-State honors in Claire Herring, Preslee Lipsey, Mallory Mays and Lynsie Walding.
