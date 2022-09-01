The Neches Lady Tigers are ranked 11th in Class 1A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll.
The Lady Tigers are riding a six-game win streak headed into Friday’s non-district match against the Centerville Lady Tigers. In the past week, Neches clinched the Silver Bracket Championship at the Athens tournament and defeated Scurry-Rosser in four sets Tuesday.
Neches opens district Sept. 23 at home against the Kennard Lady Tigers.
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 24-1
2 Blum 12-10
3 Benjamin 14-3
4 Munday 12-4
5 Perrin-Whitt 11-5
6 Saint Jo 9-2
7 Veribest 6-1
8 Round Top-Carmine 5-2
9 Aquilla 7-4
10 McMullen County 8-5
11 Neches 12-7
12 Klondike 15-9
13 Graford 8-6
14 Mount Calm 4-1
15 Bynum 3-1
16 Richards 8-6
17 Bryson 5-4
18 Chillicothe 6-5
19 Dodd City 9-8
20 Leverett's Chapel 9-8
21 Bluff Dale 3-2
22 San Perlita 3-2
23 Pettus 4-3
24 Oglesby 4-3
25 Spurger 4-3
