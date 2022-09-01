Neches Volleyball

Aubrey Kincade recorded 33 kills and 36 digs during the Lady Tigers silver bracket tournament run at Athens last weekend. 

 Juwan Lee

The Neches Lady Tigers are ranked 11th in Class 1A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll.

The Lady Tigers are riding a six-game win streak headed into Friday’s non-district match against the Centerville Lady Tigers. In the past week, Neches clinched the Silver Bracket Championship at the Athens tournament and defeated Scurry-Rosser in four sets Tuesday.

Neches opens district Sept. 23 at home against the Kennard Lady Tigers.

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 24-1

2 Blum 12-10

3 Benjamin 14-3

4 Munday 12-4

5 Perrin-Whitt 11-5

6 Saint Jo 9-2

7 Veribest 6-1

8 Round Top-Carmine 5-2

9 Aquilla 7-4

10 McMullen County 8-5

11 Neches 12-7

12 Klondike 15-9

13 Graford 8-6

14 Mount Calm 4-1

15 Bynum 3-1

16 Richards 8-6

17 Bryson 5-4

18 Chillicothe 6-5

19 Dodd City 9-8

20 Leverett's Chapel 9-8

21 Bluff Dale 3-2

22 San Perlita 3-2

23 Pettus 4-3

24 Oglesby 4-3

25 Spurger 4-3

