ATHENS – The Neches Lady Tigers wrapped their tournament season by bringing home the Silver Bracket Championship at the Athens Volleyball Invitational this past weekend.
A near-perfect Saturday highlighted Neches’ championship run – clinching their second tournament trophy of the season.
The Lady Tigers began their day with a sweep of Brook Hill – 25-14, 25-16. They outlasted Mildred in a tight three-set battle – 25-14, 19-25, 25-20 – before sweeping Whitney in the championship game – 25-14, 25-11.
The Lady Tigers were led by their dynamic trio of Kacie Trimble, Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade. Hines led Neches with 45 kills and 16 aces. Trimble added another 44 kills and 20 aces. Kincade recorded a team-high of 36 digs and 33 kills.
Joely Jenkins had an impressive 87 assists, 23 digs and nine aces during their run. Listed in their bracket were 5A Crandall, 4A Jacksonville, and 3A schools Whitney, Scurry and Mildred.
Neches returns to the floor Tuesday as they’ll travel to face Scurry before returning home Friday against Centerville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.