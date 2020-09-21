Palestine 3, Winona 1
WINONA – The Palestine Ladycats got back in the win column Friday with a four set victory over Winona – 25-21, 25-27, 25-17, 25-5. The Ladycats (3-12) host the Lufkin Lady Panthers Tuesday night.
Westwood 3, Crockett 1
CROCKETT – The Westwood Lady Panthers grabbed their first district win Friday in four sets against the Crockett Lady Bulldogs – 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-11. The Lady Panthers return home Tuesday for a conference match against the Franklin Lady Lions.
Franklin 3, Elkhart 1
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks fell in four sets Friday night against the Franklin Lady Lions – 9-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. The Lady Elks travel to Fairfield Tuesday night for District 20-3A action.
Frankston 3, Grapeland 1
GRAPELAND – The Frankston Maidens needed four sets to bypass District 21-2A opponent Grapeland Friday – 25-12, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23. The Maidens host Kerens Tuesday night, while the Grapeland Sandiettes travel to Cross Roads Tuesday.
Neches 3, Kerens 0
KERENS – The Neches Lady Tigers swept Kerens in straight sets Friday – 25-18, 25-19, 25-10. Emily Hill - 2 aces, 1 block, 29 assists, 2 digs.Kacie Kimbrough - 2 aces, 15 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs. Lexi Rogers - 8 kills, 2 assists, 9 digs.Raegan Hill - 1 ace, 6 kills, 3 digs. Kourtney Mannix - 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Emily Docteur - 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs. Nayeli Quistian - 5 digs. Mallory Main - 1 ace, 3 digs.
The Lady Tigers will host the Cayuga Ladycats Tuesday night.
Game Scores Not Reported For:
Cayuga vs. Trinidad
Oakwood vs. Cross Roads
