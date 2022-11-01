The Palestine Ladycats are in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and the first time under Head Coach Stephanie Dillard.
The Ladycats outgrew some early growing pains in getting adjusted to a new coaching staff under first-year Palestine coach Stephanie Dillard. After winning their first two games of the season, they lost their next nine non-district games.
“We’ve talked a lot about our actions versus our words,” Dillard said. “We’re still climbing and it can be a slow process. Those growing pains were to be expected with a new staff. We’ve grown as a team and made some important improvements. We’re playing our best volleyball right now. Although we didn’t end up where we’d liked, we are moving on. We’re not done, so that’s a blessing for us to be proud of.”
What has helped in the meshing between the players and coaches has been the balance of discipline and keeping the game fun. For Dillard, when those two become unbalanced it shows on their faces and it transfers to their performance.
“We haven’t wavered from what our expectations were from day one,” Dillard said. “It’s my job to provide structure and discipline. It’s also my job to give love when they need it and keep things fun. In my almost 20 years of doing this, I’ve been able to combine all of that in a nice package for them.”
What has been vital to their push towards the playoffs is their defense, which has mainly been highlighted by reigning District Defensive Player of the Year Rylie Schwab. Schwab had 28 digs in their district finale against Hudson and put up another 56 digs in their warm-up game against Eustace.
Malina Thompson had 38 digs, Ju’Mija Clewis had 21 and Vivian Eckerman recorded 20. At the net is their top three scorers in Jaylah Spurlock, Chimsi Okonkwo and Jan’aa Johnson who combined for 27 kills against Eustace Friday.
For them, it’s about maintaining momentum against a Spring Hill squad coming in with a 30-8 record and 11-win district title run in District 17-4A.
“We’re going to be ourselves,” Dillard said. “It’s easy for people to get caught up in the playoff atmosphere and being an underdog. Spring Hill is good, but they put on their uniform and prepare just like we do. We need to play our game.”
Regardless of the outcome, Dillard has been proud of the various successes they have enjoyed thus far this season.
“I’ve had so many people around the community pull me aside and compliment our girls on their growth,” Dillard said. “They see how much they’ve developed, the intensity and character they have. All the things that we talked about in the preseason early on. For me as a coach, my main goal is to help them be successful young women in their community. I feel like that has happened and we’ve planted a seed we can continue to build on each year.”
Palestine will play Spring Hill 6 p.m. today at Tyler High School.
