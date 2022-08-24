PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats celebrated senior night Tuesday with a hard-fought four-set win over the Chapel Hill Lady Dawgs.
The night began with the Ladycats celebrating their four seniors Savannah Alder, Ju’Mija Clewis, Jan’aa Johnson and Natalie Guillen.
Electric energy from fans and parents filled the gymnasium. The Ladycats used the fiery passion from their supporters during their first set as they controlled the frame from start to finish.
“I’m thankful for the stands and how packed they were,” Dillard said. “It gave us somebody to play for me. People don’t understand unless you’ve been on the court before how big of a difference that makes and how much of the game that is. It feels great to be here.”
A combo block from Chimsi Okonkwo and Jan’aa Johnson scored their first point of the match. Johnson continued to leave her imprint on the floor with a kill and three scores from the serving line that helped build a 9-2 advantage for Palestine – forcing Chapel Hill to use a timeout.
However, the break in action did little to break Palestine’s momentum. The Ladycats showcased their ability at the net as their lead quickly ballooned to an 11-point advantage. Savannah Alder set Jaylah Spurlock up for the set-clinching kill as they won 25-13.
“They came out on fire and wanted to show people we are a new team,” Head Coach Stephanie Dillard said. “It’s a new time. This team has a lot of heart and they want to do great things. It was really important for us to get this win tonight.”
Much of the first set’s momentum carried into the second frame for Palestine. Johnson continued to be a presence at the net, while Rylie Schwab got her first kill of the game. Another kill from Spurlock put Palestine in front 9-7.
An 8-3 run from the Ladycats extended their lead to seven. However, a turn in the tides awaited Palestine as Chapel Hill responded with a 10-3 run that tied things at 20. By then, it was little Palestine could do to extinguish Chapel Hill’s momentum as they took set two 25-22.
“We talk about wanting to change the persona of who we are,” Dillard said. “We want people to know we’re here to make a name for ourselves. Not just to make playoffs, but we want to win district. I told them we’re going to set the tone for the rest of the year with tonight’s game.”
Chapel Hill’s momentum didn’t subside in set three as they led for the first third of the set until a service ace from Malina Thompson tied things at nine. Schwab’s second kill of the game locked the game at 10.
Schwab was nothing short of dynamic for Palestine during their 10-3 run as her three aces helped build a four-point lead.
Their lead eventually widened to six on a kill from Johnson that was made possible by an athletic highlight-worthy return save from Schwab.
With the game at 19-13, Palestine outscored Chapel Hill 6-2 to finish off the set at 25-15 behind an ace from Clewis.
Set four tested the patience of both sides as the game was tied 11 different times. Three consecutive aces from Vivian Eckerman late in the set gave Palestine a 19-16 lead, which resulted in a Chapel Hill timeout.
The brief timeout allowed Chapel Hill to regain its composure and lock things back up at 19. However, it was the final time the game would tie and the final score for Chapel Hill as a 6-0 run secured the game for the Ladycats.
“We had a lot of talk over the weekend about being selfless instead of selfish,” Dillard said. “I don’t think they’ve ever been told their roles will change from point to point sometime. And for them to understand that is huge. Jan’aa Johson is a phenomenal leader. God has blessed her with an amazing presence and charismatic leadership. We’re starting to rally around her and listen to her. She’s starting to embrace her leadership role.”
Palestine returns to action Friday at Athens’ Volleyball Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.